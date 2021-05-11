To the editor: We are writing this letter to thank the many people who were involved in the Valley Street, Lincoln Street and Grant Street construction project to solve the flooding issues that we have had over the years.
The Adams selectmen, Town Administrator Donna Cesan, the Adams Water Department, National Grid, Berkshire Gas Company, the engineers, the land surveyors, as well as anyone else whom we might have missed, all used their expertise to make the project happen. We are just so thankful to you all and grateful that our flooding issues have been corrected.
We want to send out a special thank you as well to the crew from J.H. Maxymillian who worked tirelessly in the rain and in the snow, digging holes, crawling down into the street, running all of the machinery and dealing with the many difficult issues that arose to complete this project. They were all wonderful, answered any questions that we had and were always very pleasant to speak with. We send a huge thank you to each and every one of you for making this project happen and will forever be grateful and thankful to you all.
Charlotte Avery and Craig Hadley, Adams