Letter: Thank you to all who made Party in the Park possible

To the editor: On June 10, Housatonic celebrated with Party in the Park, a free community event that welcomed an estimated 1,000 people.
The Housatonic Improvement Committee would like to thank our lead sponsors: Berkshire Food Coop, Gabriel Electric, and CT Management Group as well as sponsors Berkshire Property Agents, Bradley Architects, Formel Auto Salvage, Friends of the GB Libraries and Housatonic the Beautiful. They donated funds so that the event was free to all, including balloon animals, circus activities and facepainting.
We also would like to thank Berkshire Mountain Spring Water for providing more than 600 bottles of water and T Square Design for their creative graphics for the event. Thanks, too, to the various media for their coverage of the event and “Composting Fun” with Berkshire Composting, and a mapping activity and book giveaway by the Great Barrington Libraries. And, a heartfelt hat tip to the Center for Peace Through Culture, which organized many artists to paint outdoor works that were mounted on the Housatonic School.
Last but not least, thanks to the many volunteers and performers, the Great Barrington Department of Public Works, the Great Barrington Fire Department, and the Great Barrington Police Department who made the event enjoyable for all.
Daniel Bialowes, Housatonic
Angela Lomanto, Housatonic
The writers are, respectively, the vice chair and chair of the Housatonic Improvement Committee.