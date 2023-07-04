Letter: Thank you to all who made possible 'I Am Afro: A Street Fair for All the People'

To the editor: The First Congregational Church of North Adams and the Berkshire Black Economic Council are pleased to thank all those who made our June 17 event "I Am Afro: A Street Fair for All the People" a grand success. ("Photos: ‘I Am Afro: A Street Fair for All the People’ comes to North Adams on Saturday," Eagle, June 17.)
Our merchandise and food vendors, suppliers and raffle donors; our volunteers; our talented performers, artists, DJ, emcee and event planner; and our audience all created a vibe that was respectful, upbeat, inclusive and happy making. We also want to thank Dennis Powell, president of the Berkshire Branch of the NAACP, who reminded all fairgoers of the sacred cause of emancipation and the need to continue the fight for equal justice and opportunity for all.
We especially want to acknowledge those organizations that made I Am Afro possible by joining with FCCNA and BBEC to fund our inaugural event: Local agencies the Cultural Council of Northern Berkshire and the Pittsfield Cultural Council; state agency Mass Cultural Council and its Festivals and Projects grant; a Community Needs and Special Grant from the Northern Berkshire United Way; an Arts Build Community grant from the Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation, with funding from the Barr Foundation; the Berkshire Branch of the NAACP; and Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts.
A.J. Enchill, Pittsfield
Lynn Rhoads, North Adams
The writers are, respectively, the president of the Berkshire Black Economic Council and the chair of missions ministry at First Congregational Church of North Adams.