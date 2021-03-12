To the editor: Everything we'd heard about the vaccination staff at St. Elizabeth of Hungary is true.
We just received our vaccine, and it could not have been a more professional and human experience. Everyone who touched us was friendly and helpful and went out of their way to make us comfortable. We even had a "scooter" ride back to our car. About the only thing they didn't provide was pizza.
Our thanks to everyone. You are a beautiful example of America at its finest.
Joseph and Barbara Gallo, Williamstown