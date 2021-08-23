To the editor: On a day (Saturday, July 21) when the front-page headline of The Berkshire Eagle proclaimed "What the hell's going on downtown?" an extraordinary event happened.
Several dozen volunteers from the Dulye Leadership Experience, Pittsfield Beautiful and Raymond James united in dirt to plant more than 120 flowers in austere beds along sidewalks and medians of Pittsfield's downtown business district. This truly remarkable and diverse group shared the common dynamic of giving back with zeal to make their community better.
Thank you to Pittsfield Highway Superintendent Vinny Barbarotta and his highway crew for keeping us safe walking between the sidewalks and median strip outside of the YMCA, our planting zone. Thank you John Berndtson of Pittsfield Beautiful for teaching us proper digging and planting techniques for the petunias, white surf and million bell flowers. Thank you Pittsfield Commissioner of Public Services and Utilities Ricardo Morales for purchasing the plants and tools for beautifying this cityscape. And thank you to the volunteers for enthusiastically coming together on this Saturday morning to make a profound difference. Something remarkable happened in downtown Pittsfield this morning.
Linda Dulye, Lanesborough
The writer is founder of the Dulye Leadership Experience.