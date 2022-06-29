To the editor: I would like to publicly thank the wonderful staff at the Apple Tree Inn for helping to make my husband's birthday celebration such a success.
The gorgeous Bellflower room with its magnificent views was the perfect setting, only surpassed by outstanding service and delicious food. We particularly appreciated Laura Rummel's attention to every detail.
With so many staffing shortages in the Berkshires and elsewhere, I feel it’s important to acknowledge those who go above and beyond our expectations. Bravo, Apple Tree Inn.
Renee Pollack, Lenox