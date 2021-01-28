Thank you to BMC and Berkshire community for supporting our family
To the editor: I wish to thank all of you in Lee — all individuals, businesses, schools — and all the people in all of the Berkshires and Berkshire Medical Center for all the wonderful help.
You lifted our family’s spirits at a time when we really needed it when Khali had her accident. Your help and prayers mean so much to our whole family.
A heartfelt thank you to all of you from our whole family on behalf of Khali’s family.
Mary Zabian, Lenox