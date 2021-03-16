To the editor: I just want to give a big thank-you to all the wonderful people from Community Health Programs who brought their mobile van to our senior apartment complex here in Lee on March 11 to administer the first dose of the COVID vaccine.
They did an amazing job. They had plenty of very friendly staff on site to keep the process moving. There were plenty of chairs for us older folks to sit in rather than stand in line. I waited fewer than 10 minutes to get my shot then had to wait another 15 minutes to check for any side effects. I was in and out in fewer than 30 minutes.
They will be back in early April for our second shot and I expect it will go as well.
So thank you again to the people from CHP and our apartment management staff for doing such a wonderful job. Much appreciated.
Tim Winn, Lee