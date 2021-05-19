To the editor: On April 10, Berkshire Arts & Technology Charter Public School hosted our first virtual Get BART Smart fundraiser and raised $20,000 to support student programming.
A huge thank you to all who played and made it a great evening. The night couldn’t have happened without the support of many local organizations and businesses. Thank you to our Valedictorian sponsor for the evening, Adams Community Bank. Thank you to our high honor roll sponsors: Aladco Linen Services, Berkshire Bank, Cordmaster Engineering and MountainOne. We also thank our honor roll sponsors: HR Knowledge, Interprint and Scarafoni Associates.
The list above doesn’t include all of the additional local businesses that supported at other sponsor levels or donated prizes. We are grateful for all of your amazing support. BART is a nationally recognized, award-winning, college-preparatory, public middle and high school located in Adams. The only charter school in Berkshire County, it is consistently ranked among the top schools in Massachusetts for student academic achievement and growth. BART serves students in grades 6 through 12 from cities and towns throughout the Berkshires.
Finally, many thanks to the trustees, faculty, staff and others who contributed their time, money and effort to bring to life this virtual event. Their dedication to the BART community is truly humbling.
Fred Puddester, Williamstown
The writer is a member of the Berkshire Arts & Technology Charter Public School board of trustees.