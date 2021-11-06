To the editor: This year, Elizabeth Freeman Center retired Walk a Mile and launched Rise Together for Safety and Justice to better reflect our values and mission.
We thought that this new event might take years to build. We were wrong.
In a short period of time, 37 business and community organizations signed on as sponsors. More than 350 walkers participated in six walks. More than 600 donors raised $115,000 to support EFC’s life-saving services to address domestic, dating and sexual violence. We are astounded, grateful and honored.
Rise Together’s success reflects our growing community commitment to stop the violence and support survivors. We do this by holding perpetrators accountable, providing services to address the needs of people in danger, educating our children about healthy relationships and working for a better world for our families, neighbors and friends.
We thank our sponsors, led by Berkshire Roots, Berkshire Food Co-op, The Berkshire Eagle, Greylock Federal Credit Union, Jane Iredale and Onyx Specialty Papers. We thank all those who joined us in the walks, those who joined us in spirit and all our walk captains who helped spread the word. We thank our fabulous musicians Youth Alive, Rick and Friends, and Lindsay who brought a beat to our stride. We thank our elected officials and our partners NAACP, Berkshire Pride and Berkshire Immigrant Center for their support and participation in this effort. We thank the fundraisers and the hundreds of donors who truly keep our 24/7 services going (hotline 866-401-2425).
We rise together, Berkshire County.
Janis Broderick, Pittsfield
The writer is the executive director of the Elizabeth Freeman Center Inc.