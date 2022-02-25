To the editor: I started reading the lead article on the front page of the weekend edition of The Eagle ("A Gilded Age manor loses its veneer," Eagle, Feb. 19) without looking at the byline and was ready to turn the page to follow the story when I said to myself, "this must be Larry Parnass."
It was. The lede drew me in, the writing was crisp and the story was compelling — all hallmarks of his reporting. But then the thought occurred to me that this could have been any one of a score of reporters who are currently gracing my morning paper with their great reporting. All I want to say is "thank you."
Indeed, thanks are due to everyone at The Eagle who has a hand in keeping the Berkshires from turning into a "news desert," like so many other areas of this country. We are all in your debt.
Charles B. Dew, Williamstown