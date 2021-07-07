To the editor: I am writing to express our appreciation for the quick response and efficient actions of the police officer in Great Barrington who responded to a 911 call on June 11 between noon and 1 p.m.
I am writing on behalf of the congregation of the First Congregational Church in Great Barrington. The minister of our church, the Rev. Tara Tetzlaff, was attempting to open a window in the manse, the residence attached to the church, when the rope supporting the weight of the upper sash of the window broke. The sash came down on her left hand, pinning her to the window. Fortunately, her cellphone was in her right pants pocket and she was able to call 911.
The officer responded promptly and located her on the second floor. He freed her left hand and transported her to the hospital. Luckily, she had no broken bones and she is slowly getting feeling back in her hand. We are extremely appreciative of the quick response and efficient actions of the officer who came to her rescue.
Barbara Syer, Great Barrington