To the editor: We attended our grandson's sixth-grade graduation at Hancock School in Hancock.
The celebration was nostalgic, bringing us back to what school, and America, was like when we were growing up. The celebration began with the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by "The Star-Spangled Banner." It was wonderful to see those two traditions practiced at the school.
We want to thank the principal, Jay Merselis, and all the teachers and staff for the education, support and caring that was so evident at the graduation. We've very fortunate to have such a school in our neighborhood.
Brian and Missy Young, Williamstown