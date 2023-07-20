Letter: Thank you to Jane Fitzpatrick

To the editor: For eight years in the mid-1970s, I was very lucky to work at the Red Lion Inn.
The lessons I learned under Jane Fitzpatrick's tutelage were invaluable as my life and career moved on. Mrs. Fitz used to say that she wanted her female employees to not only be treated with respect but she wanted us to be able to make a wage that could support a family. Imagine how ahead of her time she was. We weren't only rewarded financially, but we learned the importance of hard work and how proud of ourselves we were at the end of a long, hard shift.
Houses were bought, children were born and lifelong friendships were formed. All aided by the amazing Jane Fitzpatrick and her entire family.
Phyllis Ragusa, Richmond