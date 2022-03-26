To the editor: As I was recently going to my car, my legs froze and I could feel the strength leave them.
Ann, who lives up the hill, came to my rescue and held me. We hollered to a man across the road. He came to help. After a while, with no progress, he had to leave just as a young lady appeared and joined Ann.
Together, they got my walker turned so I could get set. The ambulance came, and after a brief discussion I was taken to North Adams hospital, treated and came out six hours later.
A big thanks to all who took good care of me. This is a great place to live.
Alan F. Buckes, Adams