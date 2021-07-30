To the editor: My wife Ursula of 62 years died suddenly last week.
I must give a sincere thanks to the wonderful emergency personnel who rushed to our house and worked so hard trying to revive Ursula. In turn, I have the greatest admiration for the Berkshire Medical Center doctors and personnel who, again, worked the best they could to revive my wife. All to no avail.
But, our admiration for their efforts are something we will remember for a long time. Thanks again to all you wonderful people and how hard you tried.
Gary Lopenzina, Pittsfield