To the editor: This will be my 10th year participating in the Pan-Mass Challenge held on Aug. 7 and 8 to fight cancer.
I have been able to participate in this event through an amazingly supportive community of sponsors.
Like most riders of the PMC, our sponsors have strong reasons for supporting and believing in this ride. Their stories and generosity keep this event moving forward in a steady stream of hope and commitment making a difference through research and treatment.
Suzanne Merritt ("Letter: Support the Pan Mass Challenge to fight cancer," Eagle, July 16) has managed to raise an amazing amount for the Dana Farber Cancer Institute through her ride and sponsors. Her fundraising efforts can be found by searching team Forza-G’s page at pmc.org.
In addition, Kevin Mitts, Craig Smith, Richard Simons, Paul Smyth and Matthew Behnke are local riders that have committed to fundraising proving their passion for this healing event. Individual riders' stories are shared on their rider pages and can be found at pmc.org. Donations can be made in honor or in memory of those we love. One hundred percent of rider-raised dollars go toward fighting cancer.
I feel fortunate to have so many generous sponsors and great teammates that fight cancer. Many Thanks.
Daniel Moon, Pittsfield