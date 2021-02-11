Thank you to Pittsfield Council on Aging
To the editor: A big thank-you to Kimberly at the Pittsfield Council on Aging.
Without her help I would still be worrying about getting an appointment for my second vaccine shot. Take note seniors: If you don’t reply quickly to the email regarding your second shot you might not be able to get the appointment.
Sites only show current dates and times, not ones available three weeks later. I was so relieved when Kimberly understood my dilemma and acted quickly to help.
Judy Cromwell, Pittsfield