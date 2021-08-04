To the editor: I want to thank the kind souls who came to my aid when I fell coming out of the Pittsfield Quest Diagnostics office this week.
The lady who called 911 against my saying I was OK and calling my husband who was in the lab waiting for his bloodwork. The kind gentleman who came from out of nowhere with a medical kit and pressed gauze to my bleeding head. The gentleman who came from the nearby gym to place a towel under my head. And, of course, the paramedics and firefighters. It is so comforting to know people are willing to help others.
Thankfully, I had no concussion or bone fractures. Thanks also to Berkshire Medical Center’s Dr. Nicoletti and medical student Hannah for the perfectly beautiful stitches to my head and hand.
Judy Ogden, Port Orange, Fla.