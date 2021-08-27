To the editor: The quiet rain in the final hours of Henri erupted in a barrage of flashing, snapping and sizzling.
I contacted Eversource and was told to call 911. Twelve minutes later, the Savoy Volunteer Fire Department arrived with lights flashing. Smiling faces quickly entered the house seeking the details. Opening all the doors, we could smell (and see) smoke coming from somewhere. A young fireman yielding a heat sensor discovered a sizzling power strip under the bed and quickly removed it. Another fireman (a licensed electrician) turned off the breaker and went outside, returning to report that a 220-volt surge was coming into the house.
The squad leader immediately telephoned Eversource requesting immediate assistance. A focused lineman soon arrived responding to their reports and immediately removed the meter (no sign of damage) then, analyzing power coming from the pole, suspected the problem might be the cable connecting to the house. That line, passing through a tall fir tree, was discovered to be chafed and frayed — clearly the causing the short. He began splicing in a new line, and I waited in the rain enjoying conversations with the assembled firemen. All had left their homes and families to assist in the emergency. I found them to be very knowledgeable, pleasant and eager to chat. Sadly, I thought, it took an event like this to connect with my neighbors. Discovering the skills, training and organization these volunteer firefighters displayed was edifying, as was the emergency service they rendered. It took the Eversource technician about an hour to splice in a new line but the entire team remained in place ensuring that any possible incident could be swiftly addressed.
A fire department is trained for more than extinguishing fires. They're knowledgeable in electrical issues and follow strict guidelines to ensure a systematic response to any situation. I was delighted to meet these volunteers who devote so much of their time preparing for incidents like this, and protecting the homes and residents of Savoy. After so much political polarization, threats of infection and growing digital isolation, it’s reassuring to know that neighbors care about neighbors, a most reassuring thought. (Also, older power strips should be replaced with newer designs that can handle larger spikes and surges.)
My sincere thanks and compliments go out to the SVFD and to all who actively support and protect their neighbors here in rural Savoy.
Salvatore Raciti, Savoy