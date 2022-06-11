To the editor: Congratulations to Jamie Minacci on her victory in the recent Stockbridge Select Board election. ("A recount confirms Jamie Minacci as the winner of last month's Stockbridge Select Board race — this time by five votes," Eagle, June 2.)
Out of respect for those who supported me and in light of the narrow margin, I filed a petition request for a recount. After the recount, the final margin of victory was five votes, illustrating just how important every vote is. I want to stress that I have complete confidence in our Board of Registrars and the system, although there was a change in vote tally of two votes. This is a miniscule margin of error, to be sure. I would like to thank everyone who participated in the recount; it was an affirming exercise in democracy.
Thank you so much to the citizens of Stockbridge for giving me the opportunity to serve our community on the Select Board for the past three years. It was challenging, rewarding and, with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, quite grueling at times.
I would also like to express my heartfelt thanks to residents and employees who have supported me throughout this time; your feedback and friendship is truly cherished.
Being an elected official gave me the opportunity to meet many community members I otherwise would never know and I am extremely grateful for that experience. We really do have a diverse, lovely community of fascinating and talented people.
Stockbridge is a small, idiosyncratic town whose charm is undeniable. I trust we can move forward amicably without rancor, innuendo and divisiveness.
Life and service, quite frankly, are tough enough.
Roxanne McCaffrey, Stockbridge