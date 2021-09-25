To the editor: I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the Stockbridge Police and Fire Department for helping to rescue me Saturday from a hike down from Laura’s Tower.
As an avid and experienced hiker and many times up to Laura’s Tower, my judgment was incorrect in expecting to make it down before the rapid sunset. Following the trail and looking for white markers (that may have been white moss), I ended up in the boulders of Ice Glen in the dark.
With minimal charge on my cellphone and feeling OK but disoriented, I called 911 for assistance. The team that came out and the large crew and fire truck below showed me how amazingly secure Stockbridge and surroundings are with such a fine police and fire department. I am humbled and truly grateful to you.
Mary Lou Lange, Cos Cob, Conn.