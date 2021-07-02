To the editor: I just wanted to give a well deserved shout-out.
My son was a freshman at Taconic High School during the 2020-21 (COVID-19) school year. As many of us know this school year was very different and difficult for many. My Son has an individualized education plan in special education. For anyone who has worked or lived with children with special needs, in particular Autism and ADHD, routine is the key.
COVID-19 destroyed structured routine for more than 12 months and everybody involved in the school system had to adjust on a daily basis. In-person school changed abruptly to remote to part in-person part remote to fully remote again to back to fully in-person. My son, who again has an IEP, was so frustrated that he was going to quit school when he turned 16.
Several school leaders took quick action and allowed my son to attend school on Zoom at Taconic High School for well over a month being the only student in the whole building — Mrs. Kelsey Falkowski, special education and accountability counselor at Taconic; Mr. Brendan Phair, paraprofessional at Taconic; Dr. Matt Bishop, principal at Taconic; the Taconic school nurse; and Mr. Joseph Curtis, superintendent of Pittsfield Public schools.
Needless to say, my son finished his freshman year with passing grades, loving school again, new friends and now in early childhood education for career choice because he wants to be a teacher.
Thank you from this parent's bottom of her heart.
Jessica DiTomasso, Pittsfield