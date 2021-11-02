To the editor: On Sept. 13, I was brought to the Berkshire Medical Center emergency room by a friend and my life was forever changed.
I was having a bad flareup of my Crohn's disease, which would eventually take me urgently to the operating room.
During my three weeks at the hospital, I was cared for by a team of doctors, nurses, Berkshire Community College students, aides and a multitude of others. They held my hand, gave me constant encouragement and stayed with me in my darkest moments.
Berkshire Medical Center has gotten a bad rap over the years, but I want everyone to know Dr. Bradway and her A Team of surgical medical residents are top notch.
The nurses on 3 East and 5 West are the best. Highly trained in their field, overworked, often times doing mandatory double shifts, but never complaining.
Berkshire Health Systems and the public should be proud of these amazing young men and women. God bless you all.
Marilyn Lonabocker, Pittsfield