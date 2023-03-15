Letter: Thank you to The Eagle

To the editor: What a privilege to go away for a few days and return to the weekend edition of The Eagle.
I read about numerous events, challenges and successes throughout Berkshire County — on top of that state, national and international news that I just didn’t have a chance to read about while on the road.
So many towns and cities no longer have a local paper to keep them informed about day-to-day events in the area they are living. We are so lucky for the efforts of the owners, editors and staff who keep The Berkshire Eagle going with continued excellence.
John Schreiber, New Marlborough