Letter: Thank you to the first responders and medical personnel who were my heroes and angels

To the editor: I am deeply, profoundly thankful for the superheroes and the angels who populate the Dalton Police Department, the Dalton Volunteer Fire Department, County Ambulance and Berkshire Medical Center.
Over the past week, these people probably saved my life. They’ve most certainly helped me recover. This letter is meant to say thank you.
I’ll spare the gory details. Suffice it to say that after feeling decreasingly foul all weekend and especially the following day, a fresh onset of searing, 6 p.m.-ish stomach pains persuaded me to call 911.
Within minutes, superheroes from the Dalton Police Department, the Dalton Volunteer Fire Department and County Ambulance brought me safely and securely from my bathroom floor to BMC.
A CT-scan showed acute appendicitis with fluid. Hours later, early on a Tuesday morning, I underwent surgical removal of an acutely swollen, leaking appendix my surgeon later described as "ghastly." For the next three days, a battery of angels including the fifth-floor nurses (including Sheila, Angie, Brittany, Bethany, Kathy, Heather and so many more) helped me back toward health.
Through my discharge on the eve of Christmas Eve, these professionals cared for me with a sense of duty, kindness and grace that defies description. Seriously: From medications to mindfulness, they covered every single base. Even when late-Thursday-night, utterly ravenous me just needed chocolate, Chuck in the kitchen gave me all the desserts I desired — seemingly for no other reason than to make sure that I, as a BMC patient, would be comfortable as could be.
It’s amazing. We call these people "first responders" and "nurse practitioners" and "medics." They’re so much more than that. They are superheroes and angels. For them, I remain deeply, profoundly thankful.
Michael R. Hinkley, Dalton