Thank you to the good will at Pittsfield Post Office
To the editor: On the afternoon of Christmas Eve, I received notice a package had arrived at my postal site.
It was too large for my small box. The postal carrier left a key to access a larger box. I put the key in the slot, but I couldn’t turn it. I walked up my steep street to get WD-40. After a few sprays, the key wouldn’t budge. Up the hill again. I called the Pittsfield Post Office, surprised to reach someone. I explained my plight. He said he would send someone right away to fix the lock and the package would be delivered to my house.
To my house? Sure enough, two hours later, there was a knock at my door. The package had arrived. I am so impressed by the excellent service and good will of the Pittsfield postal workers. They helped to make this Christmas a memorable one.
Lisa M. Avery, Pittsfield