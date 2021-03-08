Thank you to the heroes running BCC vaccine site
To the editor: We know it’s been said many times already on this page, but once more can’t hurt.
From the time we were greeted by a police officer on outer West Street until the time we walked out vaccinated from the side door of the Patterson Field House, we knew that we had just witnessed and experienced a miracle of dedication, humanity, volunteerism and true acceptance of our fellow human beings — a loving community that is in this together, serving people of all colors, ages, handicaps and ethnicities.
Everyone we encountered couldn’t have been more pleasant or helpful guiding us on our way through the vaccination experience.
You are all heroes.
Christine and George Jordan, Lenox