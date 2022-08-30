To the editor: I am writing to express my deepest gratitude to the medical professionals and first responders who, working together, have repeatedly saved my mother’s life.
These thanks are long overdue, but are sincere nonetheless. My mother struggles with many health issues, which in recent months have required multiple hospitalizations and visits to the ER by ambulance. When the situation has required me to call 911, a Lanesborough Police officer was at my home almost immediately, followed very quickly by the ambulance service. They evaluated the situation quickly and calmly, and were so kind to my mother as they prepared to transport her to Berkshire Medical Center.
The staff at the ER was always very responsive to my mother’s needs, and the doctors and nurses always took the time to keep both my mother and I informed of her condition. She was usually admitted to the cardiac unit on the third floor, and I truly cannot say enough kind words about the doctors, nurses and other staff who cared for her. They were so patient with her and with me, as I would call and visit every day to receive updates on her progress.
I am so grateful to all of these professionals, from the first responders to the hospital staff, for working so well together as a team, and for caring for the most vulnerable among us. They work miracles every day, yet make it seem like it is just another day at the office. Thank you for saving my mom.
Rachael Eramo, Lanesborough