Letter: Thank you to the medical professionals who helped me

To the editor: I wish to thank the staff of Berkshire Medical Center in North Adams and Pittsfield, as I recently experienced an emergency health issue.
The ambulance staff were very helpful and calmed me. All were professional, and my life continues. I appreciate everything and I am so proud of our hospitals in this region and the people working. I need to mention I received great care by a female nurse in the North Adams ER whose name has escaped me, and in Pittsfield ER nurses Elizabeth and Tierney were, knowledgeable, quick and overall excellent. Dr. J. Bratcher was pleasant and active.
Thank you to all.
Joseph G.V. Maciora, Adams