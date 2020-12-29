Thank you to the North Adams Public Library
To the editor: I want to share my deep appreciation to the staff at the North Adams Public Library. They’ve gone above and beyond during this horrible year to make it possible to keep reading and find books I needed, all with consistent friendliness and courtesy.
This is nothing new for the NAPL. They’ve always been helpful, knowledgeable, friendly and kind. But especially this year, when nothing was normal, they made things seem like doing business with the library was no problem.
Thank you, thank you, to all the NAPL people who helped make this year bearable.
Dianne Olsen, North Adams