Letter: Thank you to the veterinarian who helped us as we lost our beloved dog

To the editor: We are animal lovers.
When our beloved 15-year-old Lab Maggie’s time had come, we wanted to make it as peaceful and stress-free for her as we could. We researched “at home euthanasia” and our search took us to Dr. Elizabeth Balter of Greener Pastures Veterinary Services in Great Barrington.
We cannot say enough about the kindness and professionalism demonstrated by Dr. Balter. She was able to come to our home the day we contacted her. Her empathy and just the way she handled everything was absolutely superb. She treated Maggie with compassion, respect and love and at the same time caring about our heartache. Dr. Balter provides a wonderfully caring service and we were blessed to have found her. Thank God for people like her. She took our Maggie for cremation and returned her to us in the urn we picked out for her along with a framed footprint.
Thank you, Dr. Balter, from the bottom of our hearts. You are a true blessing.
Sally Rey and Lee Heacock, Pittsfield