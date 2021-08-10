To the editor: It was a beautiful night Aug. 7 on the lawn of Tanglewood.
The weather was perfect, the atmosphere electric and the performance spectacular. My husband and I left the concert on a high. We packed up our picnic and descended with the crowd to the parking lot. With trash and picnic gear packed up, we headed toward our car with refuse in hand.
My husband flung the garbage in the dumpster — along with the bag of coats, hats and sweatshirts we packed for cool weather. We were shocked. How to get our belongings? As seniors, we weren't able to climb up to reach into this large bin.
Then appears a beautiful youngster, a boy 11 years old. He climbed up on top of the dumpster with a light and asked which bag was ours. He swiftly jumped in and retrieved our belongings. His mother, standing off to the side, must have encouraged him to help these two perplexed seniors.
I wish I had asked this youth's name so we could properly thank him and his mother. If you are reading this, a big thank you.
Larry and Cynthia Matte, Sheffield