To the editor: My mother was a resident at Kimball Farms Independent Living in Lenox for six years and had to transition over to the Nursing Care Center on Sunset Avenue in November.
I had always held the facility in high regard, just being so well acquainted with the entire system. I felt fortunate that her care and well-being was entrusted to such caring people. There are so many negative stories about nursing homes and the fears people have of loved ones entering them.
I went into the Nursing Center almost every day from November until April and it was an amazing experience. The level of concern, from the head administrator and reception staff to the people just walking by doing their jobs was heartening. There was always a smile, asking after my own well-being and self-care, and welcoming any concerns I might have concerning my mother. I cannot say enough about the nurses and aides. They are angels on earth. I only wish there were more of them.
If only people could see how hard they work every day, stretched so thin due to the hiring shortages. As my mother declined, I could see their level of care steadily increase. They would park their medical carts outside her doorway to keep an eye on her. They would run in every time she called out, which was often. They took care of her and they cared. One nurse texted another after hours to say “Your grandma hasn’t had a good day.” That’s how attached she got to my mother. You can’t buy that kind of care.
Mom passed away recently, and while it’s been very difficult, I can only imagine how it could have been without the support of each and every individual at Sunset. I cannot thank them enough. I want people who are afraid for their aging loved ones to realize that going into a nursing care facility can be a positive experience. My family was able to get through this time with the emotional support necessary and my mother was in the safest, best environment possible.
Debby Kain, West Stockbridge