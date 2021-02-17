Thank you to those at Springside who cared for my mother
To the editor: A much-overdue thank-you goes out to Springside Rehabilitation and Skilled Care Center for the compassion and care that was shown to my mother over the last few years as a resident.
To the nurses, aides and all staff on C wing who were a constant part of my mother’s daily life: thank you. The nurses, aides and all staff on A wing who helped my family with FaceTime and answered my calls to check on her when you were busy: thank you.
All these facilities are taking a hit in the national spotlight during this pandemic and the public forgets the good that you do caring for family members when we can’t.
I would also like to thank Dwyer/Wellington Funeral Home and the Pittsfield Police Department for helping to honor my mother’s wish to ride down North Street in the city she loved one last time.
Keep the faith.
Anne Hamilton Drew, Ludlow