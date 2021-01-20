Thank you to those in North Adams who honored MLK legacy
To the editor: On behalf of the city of North Adams I offer thanks to the Northern Berkshire Community Coalition, the MLK Day committee and everyone who participated in socially distanced and virtual acts of service on Monday as part of the North Adams and Northern Berkshire celebration of the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
While I missed the opportunity to gather in-person in service and celebration of this year’s Peacemaker Award recipient, Bilal Ansari, I’m glad so many people in our community honored the traditions of our local MLK day observance, and answered President-Elect Joe Biden’s call to unite in a national day of service.
On a personal level I was grateful for the opportunity to briefly visit the UNO Center to thank the volunteers who were collecting donations of canned food as well as mittens, hats and socks. These volunteers, and everyone who performed acts of service and kindness helped to meet the needs of some of our most vulnerable friends, neighbors and family members in our North Adams and Northern Berkshire community. They also helped and supported the agencies and organizations that serve the Northern Berkshire community day in and day out.
Every year we say that the work to honor Dr. King and the principles he lived and died for has never been more important. I know that’s something I feel in an even more present and pressing way this year, and why I am so thankful to everyone who serves our community on days of service and throughout the year.
Tom Bernard, North Adams
The writer is mayor of North Adams.