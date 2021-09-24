To the editor: I'd like to publicly thank the doctors and nurses at Berkshire Health North in North Adams for being so caring and gentle with me during my colon cancer screening.
The procedure, to say the least, feels like the entire area below your belly button is going through Armageddon. It was impossible for me to keep still. But the knowledge of the doctor and gentleness of the nurses helped make it much easier for me. Thank you all for your kindness and care. I totally appreciate it. And it's a real relief to know the polyp found and removed from my transverse colon is benign.
Brian Isaac, Adams