Thank you to those who continue to help veterans
To the editor: Periodically throughout the year, the various veterans groups in the Berkshires will announce upcoming events to inform the general public. Recently, our Pittsfield director of Veterans Services had such a notice published for Veterans Day on Nov. 11. This year these events will pose and have posed a greater challenge due to the COVID-19 virus.
These veterans groups supply a service to our veteran comrades throughout their lives. These services are freely extended to our veterans as well as their families. These services may include such things as a ride to a hospital, doctor or clinic; food for those in need; heating assistance, funeral and burial assistance; and assistance in navigating paperwork to comply with federal or state veterans assistance.
Berkshire County residents also assist with the services by way of their contributions when you see us soliciting poppy sales. Some also contribute to us when a family member passes and family contributions are requested to be directed to a certain veteran’s organization.
The Vietnam Veterans of America, James E. Callahan Berkshire County Chapter 65, would like to single out a generous group of individuals that has annually contributed to our organization as well as others. The membership of the Country Club of Pittsfield has remembered the veterans and their service to our country by establishing a veterans day at their Country Club.
Each year the Country Club membership literally turns their golf course over to the veterans for a day of camaraderie, all-inclusive lunch and golf. Additionally, the membership finds a way to also include a donation to select veterans groups to assist with their efforts in helping veterans. These donations complement the mission of all veterans groups being that we always focus on the greater good for all.
The Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 65 would like to publicly thank the membership of the Country Club of Pittsfield for their thoughtfulness and dedicated efforts to all of our veterans for this and past years.
Francis Trembley, Pittsfield
The writer is president, Vietnam Veterans of America, James E. Callahan Berkshire Chapter 65.