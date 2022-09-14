To the editor: I write this letter to thank my fellow Berkshire citizens for inviting me to spend Labor Day in downtown Great Barrington.
It was a delightful evening of dancing and live music from Mary Ann Palermo and her band and laughing at the wonderful acrobatics of a lady juggler. I want you all to know that our town more than lived up to its reputation as one of the best places on Earth to live.
All those who contributed to making the collaboration so heartwarming are praiseworthy. All those who missed the fun are urged to join next time.
Margaret Dietemann, Great Barrington