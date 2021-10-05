To the editor: A heartfelt thanks goes to everyone contributing to the "Raise the Roof" fundraiser on Sept. 19 honoring my son, Ryan Paduano.
Your generosity in providing advertising sponsorships, food donations, gift cards, merchandise and on-site activities was extraordinary, as well as all volunteering before, during and after the event itself. Thank you also to the crowd attending the outdoor family fun event at Marchisio Park under sunny skies.
Because of your support, local donations totaling more than $5,000 (as well as online donations totaling over $5,000) will be given to the John Ritter Research Program for Aortic Health in their work to prevent premature deaths due to aortic disease.
Our Berkshire community came together in this first fundraiser and you gave a mighty hand to enable its success.
Loren Paduano, Pittsfield