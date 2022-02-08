To the editor: Thank you to Joshua Christman, who recognized that the cats that were dumped near Richmond Pond were in danger and reached out to those who could help capture them. ("13 freezing cats rescued from sub-zero temperatures after being abandoned in a winter storm, at least 3 still missing," Eagle, Jan. 31.)
And thank you to those that rescued not only those cats, but also the ones that were abandoned in Lanesborough. No animal deserves to be treated the way they were and I sincerely hope that the responsible parties are found and prosecuted. That is the only way others may be deterred from doing these things. As one source said in The Eagle's article, if you can't take care of them, then give them to someone else who can. Would you want to freeze to death outside scared and alone?
Tara White, Southfield