Thank you to those who still serve others in trying Christmas season
To the editor:
As we enter this Christmas season in these very difficult and trying times, I would like to give a shout-out to Judy Foster and my brother Dan Dillon. Judy has been active in volunteer work for many years and has been referred to as “the backbone of the Salvation Army.”
About 10 years ago Judy asked my brother to join her and play Santa Claus to her Mrs. Santa Claus. Every year local businesses and organizations donate gifts for Santa and Mrs. Claus to give to many area children.
This year has been a challenge due to social distancing and the children are unable to accept the gift from their hands, so the children have to pick a gift from a box of gifts provided by area businesses.
Dan and Judy take great pleasure in seeing how happy the children are. I am very proud of my brother and grateful to Judy Foster.
Last but not least, the true reason for this Christmas holiday is to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, which to me is uplifting and should give us the courage to wait this pandemic out, and thank the Lord for the blessings that we have.
A blessed Christmas to all.
Connie Dillon Yannone, Pittsfield