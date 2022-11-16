To the editor: What do the Eagles Trombone Ensemble, the mayor of North Adams, the Lee High School Football Team, Bloom Brothers and more than 500 Berkshire County residents have in common?
They all turned out to Rise Together for Safety and Justice somewhere in Berkshire County during the month of September.
Domestic Violence Awareness Month ended on Halloween, and so it’s the perfect time to report back on this fall’s series of fundraising and community-building walks that made up Rise Together 2022. This year, 150 folks registered online, 29 teams formed, 35 businesses and organizations sponsored with a gift of at least $500, 623 donations were made and more than 500 walkers participated in the six walks held across Berkshire County.
You raised more than $130,766 to support our many programs, and we are truly appreciative. On behalf of the board, staff and most importantly the clients of Elizabeth Freeman Center, we want to thank all our neighbors and community partners for making this year’s walks even bigger and better than last year’s.
Elizabeth Freeman Center is the front line and major safety net in Berkshire County for all persons affected by domestic, dating and sexual violence, and thankfully we do not do this work alone. We have all of you beside us.
You can see pictures, videos and posts on the Elizabeth Freeman Center’s Facebook page.
The funds raised through Rise Together are vitally important to the agency, but these walks are about much more than money. They provide an opportunity to show survivors that they are not alone. Together, we proclaim there is no excuse for abuse, and we stand up united against violence.
EFC is open and providing services. If you or someone you know needs help, call our 24/7 hotline at 866-401-2425. Services are free and confidential.
Thank you, Berkshire County, for continuing to support the right to safety and justice for all in our homes, schools, workplaces and streets.
Janis Broderick, Pittsfield
The writer is executive director of Elizabeth Freeman Center Inc.