To the editor: Driving home from New Lebanon, N.Y., to Lee on Saturday evening on the Mass. Pike, our SUV hit a deer running across the highway.
None of the four of us in the car saw it coming. We were all shaken, but unhurt. My husband got out of the car and knew we would need to be towed, as the front was bashed in and liquid was dripping from the bottom. He called 911, who notified Massachusetts State Police. The first trooper arrived in about 10 minutes, and another about five minutes later.
They were sympathetic, calm, knowledgeable and very efficient. They explained the procedure, and called a tow truck, which arrived in about 10 minutes. They helped transfer our belongings from our car to their vehicles and, finally, drove us home to Lee. I cannot praise these two troopers enough. Many many thanks to Massachusetts State Troopers James R. Somerville and Jeff Angers. We were lucky to have you there.
Gail and Zev Cohen, Lee