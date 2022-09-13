To the editor: Sept. 11 through 17 is National Assisted Living Week.
I am a resident of Wingate Residences at Melbourne Place. It has been said that no one person is an island unto themselves, and the need to feel connected to the rest of humanity is the strongest emotion of all. During these darkest and trying times when all seems hopeless and lost, there comes to the forefront individuals willing to rise to the situation and extend the hand of friendship, understanding and compassion to others in need. Friends helping friends.
For these untiring dedicated souls, mere words of utmost gratitude isn't enough. For all the staff members of the various departments that make Wingate Residences the oasis in the brunt of the storm, our heartfelt gratitude for all you do on behalf of the residents.
Michael J. Amaral, Pittsfield