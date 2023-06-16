Letter: Thankful for a columnist's advocacy at the local post office

To the editor: I would like to express my appreciation to Carole Owens for her help with the difficulties at the Stockbridge Post Office. ("Carole Owens: When the mail is more than what meets the envelope," Eagle, May 26.)
We, too, experienced a serious disruption with the delivery of our mail and it significantly impacted our business. We attempted to discuss the situation several times but met with opposition. Many others in town also expressed their difficulties.
Thank you, Carole, for coming up with a good plan and a reasonable solution. After 45 years of receiving our mail fairly consistently, it was a relief to get things at the PO back on track.
Helen Lanoue, Stockbridge