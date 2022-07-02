To the editor: I do so enjoy the writing of Eagle columnist Clellie Lynch, particularly her insights into bird-watching.
I have never had the patience to find the little critters in the woods, but love to listen to their songs, so I particularly enjoyed her recent column "To Merlin or not to Merlin" on June 23.
I recently discovered another, similar, app called BirdNet, based on a collaboration between the Cornell Lab of Ornithology and the Technische Institut of Chemnitz, among others. It lets you record a sound spectrum in real time and highlight the portion you are interested in. It then offers a suggestion as to the likely source. On a recent hike in Hollow Fields, it accurately located the bobolinks that are nesting there, and in the adjoining woods, a ruffed grouse.
What a treat. And I actually spotted the bobolinks. I may become a bird-watcher yet.
Mary Lee Ledbetter, Richmond