Letter: Thankful for good care from my doctor and BMC

To the editor: I had a surgery on my tongue Feb. 14, and it started bleeding after a few hours.
I ended up at my doctor's office and had to have stitches; my tongue was swelling up so I had to go to Berkshire Medical Center right away. I am so glad that my doctor and the staff at the hospital took such great care of me. I thought I was going to die.
And the food there was great, too. They made it so I could eat even with a swollen tongue. I can't say enough on how great my care was thanks to the staff at Dr. Stamm's office and all the nurses at BMC.
I thank you all very much because I have three children my wife and I are raising that need me.
Larry Stevens, Pittsfield