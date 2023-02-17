<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Letter: Thankful for good care from my doctor and BMC

To the editor: I had a surgery on my tongue Feb. 14, and it started bleeding after a few hours.

I ended up at my doctor's office and had to have stitches; my tongue was swelling up so I had to go to Berkshire Medical Center right away. I am so glad that my doctor and the staff at the hospital took such great care of me. I thought I was going to die.

And the food there was great, too. They made it so I could eat even with a swollen tongue. I can't say enough on how great my care was thanks to the staff at Dr. Stamm's office and all the nurses at BMC.

I thank you all very much because I have three children my wife and I are raising that need me.

Larry Stevens, Pittsfield

