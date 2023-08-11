Letter: Thankful for Gov. Healey's approach to migrant crisis

To the editor: I was happy to hear that Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey is asking residents to open up their homes to help shelter migrant families. ("Healey asks residents to shelter families," Eagle, Aug. 9.)
Back in May, the mayor of New York City wanted to bus migrants to the Armoni Hotel in Orangeburg, N.Y., just down the road from where I went to high school. Rockland County Executive Ed Day shut down this idea, taking a NIMBY ("not in my backyard") approach, blaming the mayor of New York City and spreading hateful rhetoric in the local newspaper and on Fox News..
Thankfully, in Massachusetts, Gov. Healey has taken the right approach, and has provided opportunities for migrants to find good homes in the Commonwealth and has provided them with the resources to be successful. Thank you Governor Healey for your attention on this matter and for your leadership.
Jonathan Swartz, Williamstown