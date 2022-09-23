To the editor: We had the pleasure of being at the Pittsfield State Forest.
This gem of the Berkshires is a must for anyone wishing to enjoy and experience solitude and adventure, rambling streams and vistas. Reacquainted with all that the state forest has to offer during the summer of 2020, we have spent time with our family watching the frog life cycles at Lulu Pond and roaming the forest on two legs and two and four wheels.
During the Centennial Celebration, a guide gave an awesome tour to the bottom of the ski trails while sharing interesting tidbits of history. We are grateful to the people of Pittsfield and the state who have worked the past 100 years to ensure that we can enjoy all the area has to offer for another 100 years.
Ladies from Berkshire First Church of the Nazarene held a retreat at the Ski Lodge. Accolades to those who ensure the facilities are in fine order. We met hikers who stopped to see the craftsmanship and a runner who took our group photo. To the persons who picked up the bags placed as a keepsake for our group to find along the Tranquility Trail, we hope you are blessed by the message relating a butterfly’s metamorphosis to the spiritual transformation we go through when God works in us.
You don’t have to go far to find a place of respite and rejuvenation, to be still or to be thrilled. Take a break and go to Pittsfield State Forest.
Mary and Mark St. Hilaire, Adams